The Chicago Bulls (5-11) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (7-8) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and NBCS-CHI.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -3.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Bulls games have gone over the point total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

Chicago is 5-11-0 ATS this year.

The Bulls have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 0 0% 112.0 218.4 113.2 224.5 222.0 Bulls 0 0% 106.4 218.4 111.3 224.5 219.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (2-4-0) than at home (3-7-0).

The Bulls score an average of 106.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 113.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 113.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Bulls and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 5-11 2-3 7-9 Raptors 8-7 2-2 8-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights

Bulls Raptors 106.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.0 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.