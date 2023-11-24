Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs on November 24, 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on William Nylander, Connor Bedard and others in this game.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Bedard is an offensive leader for Chicago with 16 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and six assists in 17 games (playing 19:41 per game).
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and seven assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
One of Toronto's most productive offensive players this season is Nylander, who has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 19:43 per game.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 17
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|5
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Auston Matthews has 14 goals and seven assists to total 21 points (1.2 per game).
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.