The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2), winners of four games in a row, travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks (5-12) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 2:00 PM ET.

The Maple Leafs-Blackhawks matchup can be seen on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs Blackhawks 4-1 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 63 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the league.

With 43 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 17 10 6 16 9 11 39.1% Philipp Kurashev 11 4 7 11 1 7 55.6% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 - Nick Foligno 17 2 7 9 6 19 52.4% Jason Dickinson 17 3 5 8 6 9 43%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are giving up 58 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players