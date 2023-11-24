Ohio State, Michigan, Week 13 Big Ten Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Big Ten, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 13 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Ohio State
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +175
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
- Last Game: W 37-3 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
2. Michigan
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win Big Ten: -200
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Ohio State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
3. Penn State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +750
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
- Last Game: W 27-6 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
4. Iowa
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 10-2
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
- Last Game: W 15-13 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
5. Maryland
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Rutgers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
6. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
- Last Game: L 27-6 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Maryland
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
7. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Minnesota
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
8. Northwestern
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd
- Last Game: W 23-15 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Illinois
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Nebraska
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Iowa
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
10. Minnesota
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th
- Last Game: L 37-3 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Wisconsin
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
11. Illinois
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th
- Last Game: L 15-13 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Purdue
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th
- Last Game: L 23-15 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Indiana
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
13. Michigan State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Penn State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
14. Indiana
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Purdue
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
