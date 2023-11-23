Thursday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (4-1) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) matching up at T-Mobile Center (on November 23) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 victory for Boston College, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Loyola Chicago 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-6.0)

Boston College (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Loyola Chicago is 1-4-0 against the spread, while Boston College's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ramblers are 2-3-0 and the Eagles are 3-2-0.

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 246th in college basketball while allowing 74.0 per contest to rank 249th in college basketball) and have a -14 scoring differential overall.

Loyola Chicago is 280th in the nation at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 its opponents average.

Loyola Chicago hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents (9.4). It is shooting 33.3% from deep (164th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 40.9%.

The Ramblers average 91.6 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball), while giving up 95.2 points per 100 possessions (290th in college basketball).

Loyola Chicago has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.8 per game (229th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.0 (264th in college basketball).

