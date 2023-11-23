The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) take the court against the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Loyola Chicago is 1-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Ramblers are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 162nd.

The 71.2 points per game the Ramblers put up are only 0.8 more points than the Eagles give up (70.4).

Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago put up 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 74.8.

Loyola Chicago made 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule