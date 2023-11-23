How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) take the court against the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.
Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Loyola Chicago is 1-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 162nd.
- The 71.2 points per game the Ramblers put up are only 0.8 more points than the Eagles give up (70.4).
- Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Chicago put up 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 74.8.
- Loyola Chicago made 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UIC
|L 72-67
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|New Orleans
|W 73-70
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/22/2023
|Creighton
|L 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Boston College
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/2/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
