The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) take the court against the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Loyola Chicago is 1-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Ramblers are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 162nd.
  • The 71.2 points per game the Ramblers put up are only 0.8 more points than the Eagles give up (70.4).
  • Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Chicago put up 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 74.8.
  • Loyola Chicago made 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UIC L 72-67 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/18/2023 New Orleans W 73-70 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/22/2023 Creighton L 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Boston College - T-Mobile Center
11/28/2023 Chicago State - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/2/2023 Harvard - Joseph J. Gentile Center

