Thursday's contest between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-2) and Bradley Braves (2-2) squaring off at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Braves came out on top in their last game 66-59 against Elon on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 73, Bradley 63

Other MVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves put up 57.0 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing last season (342nd in college basketball). They had a -521 scoring differential and were outscored by 16.3 points per game.

Bradley scored 56.7 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (57.0).

The Braves scored 59.9 points per game last season at home, which was 4.6 more points than they averaged in road games (55.3).

Bradley surrendered 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.