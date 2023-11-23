The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Arkansas Stats Insights

This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Arkansas has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Razorbacks sit at 61st.

The Razorbacks average 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

When Arkansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 4-1.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Tigers' 79.4 points per game last year were 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up.

Memphis had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Arkansas posted 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (68.9).

Defensively the Razorbacks played better at home last year, surrendering 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 in away games.

Arkansas sunk 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 82.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (70.7) than away (78.3).

At home, Memphis knocked down 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Old Dominion W 86-77 Bud Walton Arena 11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena 11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena 12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

Memphis Upcoming Schedule