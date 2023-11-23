The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-5.5) 146.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have gone over the point total.

Michigan State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.

Spartans games have hit the over just once this season.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Sportsbooks rate Arizona higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

With odds of +1400, Arizona has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

