Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Woodford County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke-Benson High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
