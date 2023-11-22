The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) go up against the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Virginia vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-9.5) 120.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-9.5) 121.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia went 12-18-0 ATS last season.

Cavaliers games hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

West Virginia covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread last year.

Last season, 19 of the Mountaineers' games hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+10000), ranks significantly higher (49th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (148th).

The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

