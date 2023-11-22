High school basketball competition in Vermilion County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hoopeston Area High School at Fisher High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22
  • Location: Gibson City, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.