The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 119 - Bulls 105

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 7.5)

Thunder (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-13.5)

Thunder (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Thunder's .786 ATS win percentage (11-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .333 mark (5-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record Oklahoma City racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (46.7% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (57.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 2-4, while the Thunder are 5-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Performance Insights

On offense, the Bulls are the second-worst team in the league (106.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (111 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Chicago is fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (47.1).

This season the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 21.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Chicago is best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.7 per game) and ranked eighth in turnovers forced (15.1).

The Bulls make 11.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.