The New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) will play the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden Harris: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Cook: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Rawls: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 10.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 65.7 321st 231st 71.7 Points Allowed 61.4 12th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th 264th 12.1 Assists 13.9 109th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.