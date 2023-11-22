The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) take on the New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Southern Illinois compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.
  • The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 121st.
  • The Salukis averaged 6.0 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Aggies gave up (71.7).
  • Southern Illinois put together a 7-1 record last season in games it scored more than 71.7 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.
  • The Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.0 on the road.
  • Southern Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.0%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Queens W 91-68 Banterra Center
11/16/2023 Chicago State W 71-55 Banterra Center
11/21/2023 James Madison L 82-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 New Mexico State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/28/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
12/2/2023 Saint Louis - Banterra Center

