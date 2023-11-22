When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Seth Jones light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:50 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:22 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 31:46 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:50 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:46 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 29:07 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:10 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

