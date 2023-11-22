When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Philipp Kurashev score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

  • In four of 10 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Kurashev averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 36.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

