Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Peoria County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richwoods High School at Rockford Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Limestone Community High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
