How to Watch the Northwestern vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Northwestern vs. Florida State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles scored 8.2 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).
- When Florida State gave up fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 11-0.
- Last year, the 63.7 points per game the Wildcats recorded were just 3.2 fewer points than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).
- Northwestern had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.
- The Wildcats made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field, 7.3% lower than the 46.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-69
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 110-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 76-68
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/3/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
