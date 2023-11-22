The Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Northwestern vs. Florida State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles scored 8.2 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

When Florida State gave up fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 11-0.

Last year, the 63.7 points per game the Wildcats recorded were just 3.2 fewer points than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).

Northwestern had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

The Wildcats made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field, 7.3% lower than the 46.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Northwestern Schedule