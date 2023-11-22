Wednesday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (4-0) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) going head to head at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 87-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Wildcats head into this game following a 76-68 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.

Northwestern vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Northwestern vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 87, Northwestern 71

Northwestern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats' -221 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per contest (318th in college basketball).

Northwestern tallied 61.3 points per game last season in conference action, which was 2.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (63.7).

The Wildcats scored 65.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 61.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Northwestern ceded 67.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 77.2.

