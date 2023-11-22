Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Illinois today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lincolnwood High School at Routt Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 22

4:50 PM CT on November 22 Location: New Berlin, IL

New Berlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Litchfield High School