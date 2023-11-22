Four games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a MAC team, including the matchup between the Ball State Cardinals and the IUPUI Jaguars.

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mercer Bears vs. Bowling Green Falcons 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Ohio Bobcats at Morehead State Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Buffalo Bulls 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ball State Cardinals at IUPUI Jaguars 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

