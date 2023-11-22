Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|34.6
|41st
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|278th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
