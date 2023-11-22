The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Last season, Loyola Chicago had a 9-14 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.

The Ramblers averaged only one fewer point per game last year (67.4) than the Bluejays gave up to opponents (68.4).

Loyola Chicago put together a 7-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.

At home, the Ramblers gave up 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).

Loyola Chicago sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule