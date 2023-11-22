Wednesday's game that pits the Brown Bears (2-3) against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 66-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Brown. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Ramblers took care of business in their last outing 67-62 against Bradley on Thursday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Brown Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 66, Loyola Chicago 56

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ramblers' -269 scoring differential last season (outscored by 9.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 55.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

In conference action, Loyola Chicago tallied fewer points per contest (53.9) than its season average (55.8).

The Ramblers posted 56.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (53.6).

Loyola Chicago surrendered 68.2 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 64.9.

