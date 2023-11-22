The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) go up against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 55.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19.6% higher than the 35.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Kansas shoots higher than 35.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.

The Jayhawks put up 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers give up (60).

Kansas is 4-0 when scoring more than 60 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (36.1%).

Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 219th.

The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow (66).

When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas fared better at home last year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.

In home games, Kansas drained 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee made more treys on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule