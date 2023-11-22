Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Kankakee County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kankakee High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.