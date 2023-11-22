Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walther Christian Academy at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayslake Central High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dundee-Crown High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havana High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Farmington, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
