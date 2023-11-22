If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walther Christian Academy at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 22

12:55 PM CT on November 22 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayslake Central High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22

1:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dundee-Crown High School at Rochelle Township High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22

3:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Sycamore, IL

Sycamore, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22

3:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Geneva High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 22

5:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Sycamore High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22

6:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Sycamore, IL

Sycamore, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Havana High School at Farmington Central High School