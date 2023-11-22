Wednesday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) versus the Wright State Raiders (1-4) at Hertz Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Illinois State. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Illinois State vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Venue: Hertz Arena

Illinois State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Wright State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-0.4)

Illinois State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Wright State's record against the spread this season is 2-3-0, while Illinois State's is 1-3-0. The Raiders have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Redbirds have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds outscore opponents by five points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and allowing 64.6 per contest, 84th in college basketball) and have a +25 scoring differential.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Illinois State accumulates rank 145th in the nation, 2.2 more than the 32.6 its opponents grab.

Illinois State knocks down 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.8 (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

Illinois State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.8 per game (229th in college basketball) while forcing 14 (94th in college basketball).

