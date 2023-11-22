The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) play the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.9 percentage points lower than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (53.7%).
  • The Redbirds are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 133rd.
  • The Redbirds' 69.6 points per game are 18.8 fewer points than the 88.4 the Raiders allow.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois State averaged 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.3.
  • In 2022-23, the Redbirds conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (70.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois State drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) as well.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Illinois W 69-61 Redbird Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State W 61-52 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 High Point L 74-72 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Wright State - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/3/2023 Murray State - Redbird Arena

