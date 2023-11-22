The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) play the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.9 percentage points lower than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (53.7%).

The Redbirds are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 133rd.

The Redbirds' 69.6 points per game are 18.8 fewer points than the 88.4 the Raiders allow.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois State averaged 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.3.

In 2022-23, the Redbirds conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Illinois State drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule