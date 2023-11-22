The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Wright State Raiders (1-4) at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois State vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -2.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Redbirds Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State has combined with its opponent to score more than 150.5 points just once this season.

The average total for Illinois State's games this season is 134.2 points, 16.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Illinois State is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Illinois State has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Redbirds are 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois State has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois State vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 5 100% 80.2 149.8 88.4 153 158.5 Illinois State 1 25% 69.6 149.8 64.6 153 145.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The Redbirds put up an average of 69.6 points per game, 18.8 fewer points than the 88.4 the Raiders allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois State vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 Illinois State 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0

Illinois State vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits

Wright State Illinois State 9-6 Home Record 8-7 7-8 Away Record 3-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.