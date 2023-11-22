There is high school basketball action in Henry County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stark County High School at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22

5:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Lincoln Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

Kewanee High School at Geneseo High School