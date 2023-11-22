In Fulton County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freeport High School at Home HS - Test

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 22

4:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

VIT High School - Astoria - Table Grove Co-op at Canton High School