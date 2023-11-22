Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in DuPage County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Addison Trail High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 2:25 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard East High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at Oswego East High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard North High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.