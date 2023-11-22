Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in DeKalb County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandwich High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
