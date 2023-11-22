The Chicago Bulls, Coby White included, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 118-100 loss to the Heat (his previous game) White posted 20 points.

In this article, we break down White's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.4 points per game last year made the Thunder the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Thunder were the worst squad in the league last season, conceding 46.6 rebounds per contest.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 31 15 4 4 2 0 0

