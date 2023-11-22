A pair of sliding teams meet when the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) host the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars will look to stop a six-game losing streak versus the Kangaroos, who have lost three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison

  • The Kangaroos put up an average of 63.5 points per game, 25.7 fewer points than the 89.2 the Cougars allow.
  • The 47.5 points per game the Cougars average are 17.5 fewer points than the Kangaroos allow (65.0).
  • This season the Cougars are shooting 30.5% from the field, 10.3% lower than the Kangaroos give up.
  • The Kangaroos' 38.8 shooting percentage is 12.2 lower than the Cougars have given up.

Chicago State Leaders

  • Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG%
  • Tae'lor Willard: 10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Jacia Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Taylor Norris: 4.2 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Ball State L 85-56 Jones Convocation Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 80-57 FAU Arena
11/21/2023 @ Notre Dame L 113-35 Purcell Pavilion
11/22/2023 UMKC - Woodling Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 Austin Peay - Woodling Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.