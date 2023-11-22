How to Watch the Chicago State vs. UMKC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A pair of sliding teams meet when the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) host the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars will look to stop a six-game losing streak versus the Kangaroos, who have lost three in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chicago State vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison
- The Kangaroos put up an average of 63.5 points per game, 25.7 fewer points than the 89.2 the Cougars allow.
- The 47.5 points per game the Cougars average are 17.5 fewer points than the Kangaroos allow (65.0).
- This season the Cougars are shooting 30.5% from the field, 10.3% lower than the Kangaroos give up.
- The Kangaroos' 38.8 shooting percentage is 12.2 lower than the Cougars have given up.
Chicago State Leaders
- Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG%
- Tae'lor Willard: 10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Jacia Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Taylor Norris: 4.2 PTS, 32.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Ball State
|L 85-56
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 80-57
|FAU Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 113-35
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.