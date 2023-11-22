A pair of sliding teams meet when the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) host the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars will look to stop a six-game losing streak versus the Kangaroos, who have lost three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ACC Network X

Chicago State vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos put up an average of 63.5 points per game, 25.7 fewer points than the 89.2 the Cougars allow.

The 47.5 points per game the Cougars average are 17.5 fewer points than the Kangaroos allow (65.0).

This season the Cougars are shooting 30.5% from the field, 10.3% lower than the Kangaroos give up.

The Kangaroos' 38.8 shooting percentage is 12.2 lower than the Cougars have given up.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG% Tae'lor Willard: 10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jacia Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Taylor Norris: 4.2 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Chicago State Schedule