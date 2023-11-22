Two struggling teams square off when the Chicago State Cougars (1-5) host the Morgan State Bears (2-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The Cougars are 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak against the Bears, losers of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chicago State -1.5 143.5

Chicago State Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points two times this season (in five games).

Chicago State's matchups this year have an average total of 133.7, 9.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago State lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -110 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago State, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 2 40% 62.7 133.9 71 153.7 141.7 Morgan State 3 75% 71.2 133.9 82.7 153.7 149

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars record 62.7 points per game, 20 fewer points than the 82.7 the Bears give up.

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 3-2-0 0-1 2-3-0 Morgan State 1-3-0 1-3 3-1-0

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chicago State Morgan State 8-0 Home Record 10-2 3-20 Away Record 3-12 4-0-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 10-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.