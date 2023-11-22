The Chicago State Cougars (1-5) meet the Morgan State Bears (2-4) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Brent Davis: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Noble Crawford: 3.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 342nd 62.7 Points Scored 71.2 246th 199th 71 Points Allowed 82.7 340th 326th 28.5 Rebounds 32.5 228th 229th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 196th 326th 5 3pt Made 6.3 257th 358th 8 Assists 11.5 260th 226th 12.7 Turnovers 15.3 335th

