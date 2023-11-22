Chicago State vs. Morgan State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (1-5) meet the Morgan State Bears (2-4) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
Chicago State vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brent Davis: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 3.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
Chicago State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|Chicago State Rank
|Chicago State AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|342nd
|62.7
|Points Scored
|71.2
|246th
|199th
|71
|Points Allowed
|82.7
|340th
|326th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|32.5
|228th
|229th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|196th
|326th
|5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|257th
|358th
|8
|Assists
|11.5
|260th
|226th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|15.3
|335th
