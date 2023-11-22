Wednesday's game features the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) matching up at Woodling Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-61 victory for heavily favored UMKC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

Their last time out, the Cougars lost 113-35 to Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Chicago State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Chicago State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 72, Chicago State 61

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

This season, the Cougars are winless against Division 1 opponents.

The Cougars have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (one).

Chicago State has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

The Cougars have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Chicago State has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG% Tae'lor Willard: 10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jacia Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Taylor Norris: 4.2 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 41.7 points per game with a -250 scoring differential overall. They put up 47.5 points per game (350th in college basketball) and give up 89.2 per contest (358th in college basketball).

