Bookmakers have listed player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Chicago Bulls at Paycom Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -118)

The 20.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Wednesday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 20.5-point prop total set for Zach LaVine on Wednesday is 4.0 less than his season scoring average (24.5).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

LaVine has picked up 1.3 assists per game, 2.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 30.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 6.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's over/under for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That is 3.2 more than his season average.

He grabs seven rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Holmgren has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

