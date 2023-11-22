The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) after winning three straight home games.

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Chicago has put together a 4-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.

The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 13th.

The Bulls put up an average of 106.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 110.8 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 110.8 points, Chicago is 3-1.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls score 107.2 points per game, 1.4 more than on the road (105.8). On defense they give up 108.7 points per game at home, 6.9 less than on the road (115.6).

The Bulls collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (22.3) than away (21.2).

Bulls Injuries