The Bradley Braves (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup versus the UTEP Miners (5-0), winners of five straight. It tips at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bradley vs. UTEP matchup.

Bradley vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Bradley vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. UTEP Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bradley won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Braves and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

UTEP put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.

Miners games went over the point total 18 out of 27 times last year.

