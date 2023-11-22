The Bradley Braves (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Miners have won five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bradley vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Miners allowed to opponents.
  • Bradley had a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Miners ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Braves finished 101st.
  • Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Braves averaged were only 2.2 more points than the Miners gave up (68.5).
  • Bradley went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in road games (66.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.3.
  • Bradley averaged 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Utah State W 72-66 Carver Arena
11/14/2023 Tarleton State W 86-63 Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Tulane W 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 UTEP - JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 Vermont - Carver Arena
11/29/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.