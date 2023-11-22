The Bradley Braves (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Miners have won five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bradley vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Miners allowed to opponents.

Bradley had a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Miners ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Braves finished 101st.

Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Braves averaged were only 2.2 more points than the Miners gave up (68.5).

Bradley went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in road games (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.3.

Bradley averaged 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule