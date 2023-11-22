Will Boris Katchouk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Boris Katchouk going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Katchouk stats and insights
- Katchouk is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Katchouk has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Katchouk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|10:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/10/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Away
|W 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
