Alex Caruso's Chicago Bulls take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caruso, in his last game (November 20 loss against the Heat), posted 13 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Caruso's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Over 2.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Caruso's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the league last year, giving up 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder allowed 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the league last year, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alex Caruso vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 20 6 2 3 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.