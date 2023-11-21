Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Williamson County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinsville High School at Herrin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Herrin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
