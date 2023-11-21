The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) meet the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Trenton Massner: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 73.0 144th 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 30.6 251st 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.0 219th 136th 13.6 Assists 13.7 128th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 10.1 25th

