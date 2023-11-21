The Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) take the court against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois matchup.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Valparaiso Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Valparaiso (-2.5) 139.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Valparaiso (-2.5) 139.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Leathernecks had an ATS record of 8-6.

Valparaiso compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Beacons games last season hit the over.

Western Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Western Illinois ranks 26th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 333rd, a difference of 307 spots.

Western Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.