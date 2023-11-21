The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) play the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Western Illinois compiled a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Beacons ranked 328th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Leathernecks ranked 215th.

The Leathernecks put up just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (73) than the Beacons allowed (73.6).

Western Illinois went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.1.

At home, the Leathernecks gave up 72.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.

Western Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule