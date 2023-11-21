The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) play the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Western Illinois compiled a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Beacons ranked 328th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Leathernecks ranked 215th.
  • The Leathernecks put up just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (73) than the Beacons allowed (73.6).
  • Western Illinois went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.1.
  • At home, the Leathernecks gave up 72.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.
  • Western Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ SMU L 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/12/2023 Saint Ambrose W 94-59 Western Hall
11/17/2023 Southern W 88-80 Western Hall
11/21/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/24/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/27/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

