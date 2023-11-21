How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) play the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Western Illinois compiled a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Beacons ranked 328th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Leathernecks ranked 215th.
- The Leathernecks put up just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (73) than the Beacons allowed (73.6).
- Western Illinois went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.1.
- At home, the Leathernecks gave up 72.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.
- Western Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ SMU
|L 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Saint Ambrose
|W 94-59
|Western Hall
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|W 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/21/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
